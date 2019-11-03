SSUSD resumes class schedule following Tick Fire closures

Sulphur Springs Union School District is expected to resume its regular class schedule Monday, following closures set in place last week due to the Tick Fire.

SSUSD students and parents experienced an unexpected weeklong break after the Tick Fire burned over 4,600 acres in the Shadow Pines community.

In response, district officials hired property remediation specialists to check air quality, repair damage and determine the appropriate date for students and staff to return.

Four out of the 9 schools within the SSUSD temporarily closed while experts worked to confirm the classrooms were safe, according to a notice from the district sent to parents.

The school district sent out emails and made phone calls to parents informing them of the return to the normal schedule.

Catherine Kawaguchi, SSUSD superintendent, thanked the parents for their patience in a statement sent out over the weekend:

“All schools have been cleaned and has passed the environmental inspection,” Kawaguchi stayed. “We look forward to welcoming your child back to school, and we thank you again for your patience and partnership.”

Returning students are expected to have school district psychologists and school counselors available to any students needing support upon returning to campus.

Parents with any questions or concerns can contact district staff at 661-252-5131.