Three-car traffic collision leads to arrest

A traffic collision on Golden Valley Road involving three vehicles led to the arrest of at least one person Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Dorothy Street, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At least one arrest was made and that person was then transported to the hospital, according to Detective Michelle O’Brien of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Los Angeles County first responders assisted motorist involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Golden Valley Road, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal