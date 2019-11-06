Tick Fire fundraiser to benefit affected families

Pinetree Community Elementary School, in partnership with a local Roundtable Pizza, is hosting an all-day fundraiser expected to benefit families that lost their homes in the Tick Fire.

School faculty and staff with Pinetree Community Elementary School teamed up with the Roundtable Pizza in the Sand Canyon Plaza to donate a portion of sales to uprooted families.

The Tick Fire recently ravaged the community surrounding the school, burning over 4,600 acres and leveling four homes inhabited by students.

Kristie Cooper, office manager with Pinetree Community Elementary School, described the importance of family and the objective of the fundraiser.

”We’re very family-oriented here (at Pinetree),” said Cooper. “Right now, our goal is to reach out to those that have been heavily affected by these fires, and to show them our support and try to do everything that we can do for them.”

Four Pinetree families from the Shadow Pines community lost their homes in the Tick Fire.

Those who would like to support can visit the Round Table Pizza at 16534 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Wednesday, Nov. 13, starting at 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to organizers.