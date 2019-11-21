TMU hosting Christmas sing-along at Grace Community Church

If, like Buddy the Elf said in the 2003 film, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” The Master’s University is starting the Christmas season off with a bang.

On Dec. 7, TMU students are hosting the 36th annual “Come Christmas Sing!” concert at the Grace Community Church in Sun Valley. The concert was held at the college’s gymnasium until last year when the event was moved to the church to accommodate a larger audience and because of the church’s improved sound quality and professional atmosphere over the college’s gym.

“The new venue might seem strange and different to people, especially because we’ve done it for so long on campus, but we just want to assure the community that it will be the exact same concert except that we can do it at a much higher quality now,” said Anna Martin, music marketing and office assistant for The Master’s University.

The concert will feature the university’s choir, chorale and orchestra as well as outside musicians. This year the concert’s theme is “For Unto Us A Child is Born” and will highlight songs from Handel’s “Messiah” and will include other Christmas songs and five still-life scenes of Bethlehem performed by students prior to the concert.

Martin said this long-standing tradition is important for the university because it is a unique concert that provides the students with valuable concert experience and also gives back to the community.

“This concert is a really sweet way to kick off the holiday season and not become isolated as a school since it opens up a door to connect with the community,” Martin said. “There are a lot of donors that contribute to our music school so this is also a way to prove to them the quality of our education. Santa Clarita is a city that really values the arts, and seeing college students being tied into the community with this concert just adds another aspect of life.” The Master’s University singers and orchestra will perform the “Come Christmas Sing!: For unto Us, a Child is Born!” concert on Dec. 7 at the Grace Community Church at 13248 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley. There will be a show at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., each lasting about an hour and a half with an intermission. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at masters-music.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=2178, by calling the box office at 661-362-2255, or at the door.