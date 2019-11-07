Toy Run for Veterans’ Children returns this year with blackjack run

By Raychel Stewart

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge no. 2379 is hosting its third annual Toy Run for Veterans’ Children with a blackjack run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Nov. 9.

Anyone with a car or motorcycle is encouraged to participate in the blackjack run, which is similar to a scavenger hunt. Each participant will be given a card when they arrive at each spot in hopes to get 21.

The entrance fee is $25 for riders and $20 for passengers along with a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more which will be donated to children of veterans. Tickets can be purchased at the door during the event.

“People can come even if their not riding,” said Deana Princiotta, vice president of Elk’s Lodge no. 2379. “This is meant to support our military.”

Once riders complete their course, they will return to the Elks Lodge for lunch, which is included in the ticket price, live music by D.J. Johnny 5, and a silent auction. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for a chance to win prizes.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to write letters to military personnel who are overseas which will be mailed by For The Troops, a nonprofit veteran organization.

Homes 4 Families will be supporting the event by distributing the toys to children.

The Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

For more information or to donate items for the silent auction, contact Dena Princiotta at 661-212-2340.

