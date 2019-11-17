Traffic collision results in overturned vehicle

A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in one overturned vehicle and snarled traffic at Bouquet Junction on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road just before 3:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

“The call was downgraded from advanced life support to basic life support, and they canceled all of our assignment,” Peters said, adding that no persons were trapped.

Much of traffic headed north on Bouquet Canyon Road and east of Soledad Canyon Road remained blocked as officials worked to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

