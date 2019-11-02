Two people were transported to the hospital after their car rolled over while exiting Interstate 5 in Castaic. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Two injured after car rolls over in Castaic


By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

Two people were transported to the emergency room after their car rolled over the side of the Lake Hughes Road off-ramp to Interstate 5 in Castaic Saturday night, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at 8:32 p.m. and found one vehicle flipped onto its side with two people trapped inside.

Firefighters assist one of the occupants of the overturned vehicle into an ambulance Saturday night. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Firefighters worked to free the two occupants while Highway Patrol officers directed traffic around the incident.

By 9:15 p.m., both occupants had been successfully extracted from the vehicle. Fire officials were unable to comment on the extent of their injuries; however, one of the occupants was able to walk with assistance out of the ditch to a waiting ambulance.

