Two transported to hospital in 5-vehicle crash in Saugus

Two people were transported to a hospital after five vehicles collided in Saugus under a heavy downpour on Thanksgiving.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters arrived on the scene at 11:16 a.m. Thursday on Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive to the multi-car crash with seven patients involved, according to a Fire Department operator.

While first responders arrived, a handful of nearby good Samaritans had taken matters into their own hands, using fire extinguishers and gloves to help put out a car fire on a white Subaru SUV and help one of the injured parties.

A man near the crash scene extinguishes the car fire while first responders arrive on the scene. Tim Whyte/ The Signal

Firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” to extract at least two patients who were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Their age and condition of both men were not available, according to fire officials.

A Chevy Silverado truck and a Subaru SUV collided. The Subaru rolled and caught on fire after being involved in the crash at Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

Firefighters use ‘Jaws of Life’ to extract persons trapped. Tim Whyte/ The Signal



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also assisted first responders and diverted traffic, according to Lt. Justin Diaz. Copper Hill was closed at Seco Canyon Road in both directions well after the noon hour.

In a tweet, the station reminded motorists: “If you’re going out on the roads today, please drive carefully. Deputies are responding to traffic collisions.”