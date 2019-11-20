Volunteers plan a feast fit for a community

For the 10th consecutive year, the Castaic Lions Club, along with dozens of volunteers, including students from the William S. Hart Union High School District, are planning to host their Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.



The organizers want to let all SCV seniors know they are welcome to join in the festivities, but spaces are filling fast and seniors should call the senior center at 661-259-9444 to make a reservation.



“We’ve been putting on this event for 10 years, and it has blown up to nearly 400 seniors being served in-house and well over 200 people volunteering,” said Flo Lawrence, the Castaic Lions Club volunteer who helps organize the event. “It’s become an all-hands-on-deck community-wide effort.”



Volunteers plan to serve multiple courses of gourmet Thanksgiving fixings donated from restaurants and businesses across the SCV. Confirmed restaurant participants include Larsen’s Steakhouse, Salt Creek Grille, Greater Pacific at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Le Chene, Marston’s Restaurant, The Old Town Junction and Chi Chi’s Pizza.



Students from the culinary program at College of the Canyons also plan to bake apple pies, while Six Flags Magic Mountain is providing gourmet ice cream.



“We not only serve the seniors at Bella Vida, but we also send them home with a Friday meal,” said Lawrence. “And, we make more than 250 Thanksgiving Day home deliveries for those seniors who can’t make the drive.”



“This event provides seniors a place to celebrate the holiday and a delicious gourmet Thanksgiving feast,” said Lawrence. “But, more importantly, it’s about giving them fellowship and a family for a day.”



This year’s feast is also supported by donations from community leaders, churches and local businesses, with the top financial donors being the Conservation Station and the Sand Canyon Country Club, according to Lawrence.



The Lions Club is still looking for drivers who can help transport senior citizens to the free holiday meal hosted at the center.



The doors open Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m., with appetizers served at 10:30 and the first main course served at 11 a.m.



If anyone is interested in donating or helping with carpool needs for the event, they can contact Flo Lawrence at 310-592-4705 or email [email protected] Those seniors still looking to make a reservation can call the senior center at 661-259-9444. The new Bella Vida senior center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road.

