Weed whacker allegedly used to whack SUV, man detained

A man was detained Monday morning in connection with a bizarre report of someone stealing a weed whacker and then using it to whack a black SUV.



Shortly before 10:20 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a theft in Canyon Country, on Canyon View Drive.



A man was reportedly seen taking a weed whacker — a string-trimmer device used to cut weeds — from a vehicle in the area.



“I know they’re detaining one person,” Sgt. Steve Sgrignoli said.



The alleged theft, according to a woman who lives in a nearby apartment complex, followed an argument between two men.



“This man was arguing with (the gardener) and grabbed the gardener’s weed whacker,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.



“There was a struggle and he got it away from the gardener and he threatened him with it, then started chasing him with it,” she said, noting the gardener then ran.



“The perpetrator then attacked a black SUV,” the witness said. “He starting hitting it with the weed wacker. He finally stopped and left the weed whacker there and finally the deputies came and I pointed him out.”



