West Ranch marching band wins state, dedicates performance to Saugus High

The West Ranch High School marching band went home with a gold medal for best band on Nov. 16, after competing in the annual 5A state championships.

The conclusion to this year’s Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association marching band season, the win marks the school’s fourth marching band championship since 2007, and the first time it has won best band, best color guard and best percussion section at the championships, according to officials.

“I am so proud of the students for their wonderful performance at championships,” said Jason Marshall, director of instrumental music at West Ranch. “To regroup from the tragedy that struck our valley just two days prior was inspiring. All of the students in the West Ranch band played beyond themselves that night and were galvanized for our community.”

West Ranch marching band holds the banner during their performance. Photo courtesy of the West Ranch Marching Band.

Marshall also congratulated the color guard and percussion sections for winning awards, which he called a “testament to the hard work and effort” of the students.

In addition to winning in an emotional cap to the year, the students of the West Ranch band honored the victims of the recent Saugus High School shooting, holding up a “Saugus Strong” banner during the awards ceremony.

“After four months of the students and staff putting their hearts and souls into this show and getting through so many challenges in this season, we are thrilled with their success,” said Marguerite Syvertson, president of West Ranch Band Boosters. “It’s more than that though. Dedicating this performance to Saugus High is what being part of the band and color guard family is about, both at West Ranch and across the district.”

For more information, visit www.westranchmusic.com.