Another winter storm approaches SCV

As a cold, winter storm approaches the Santa Clarita Valley, law enforcement officials warn residents to be prepared for snow and ice on Interstate 5 and Highway 14.

Snow levels are expected to drop to the 2,500 to 3,000-foot level, while ice along with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall is expected on the Grapevine, according to Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In addition, wind gusts are expected Monday late morning well in the overnight, reaching 20 to 40 mph with the strongest gusts around midday, Hoxsie said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Caltrans officials warn those traveling through the area to be aware of icy roadways and low visibility due to blowing snow.

Though less than a quarter-inch is expected, rain is also set to move into the SCV, starting around midnight tonight, continuing and exiting late Monday night, Hoxsie added.

Tonight and Monday, due to a cold storm, expect snow/ice on I-5 in the Grapevine and Routes 14 & 138. Know before you go — see updated information at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sunday, December 29, 2019