Break-ins near golf course have residents concerned, patrols heightened

Burglars targeting homes that back onto a golf course in Sand Canyon apparently aren’t having trouble finding the green after a cluster of break-ins were reported in the upscale neighborhood that surrounds it.



In the last three weeks, break-ins at four homes have been reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station by residents living “behind” the Sand Canyon Country Club golf course.



In one incident, the homeowner, a woman in her 60s, was home at the time of the burglary.



Golf course neighbors think a gate that stops access to the club’s parking lot would be all it takes to stop criminals parking near the targeted homes.



When asked about the suggestion of the golf course restricting access to the parking lot at night, Steve Kim, CEO of Sand Canyon Country Club, said the solution lies in stepped-up patrols, noting the Robinson Ranch Homeowners Association recently endorsed such a move.



“They hired a patrol company so they already have a solution,” he said Tuesday.



The HOA represents 75 residents living near the golf course, formerly called the Robinson Ranch Golf Club.



“Next Monday, we will be meeting with all the residents, so we can talk about it then,” Kim said.



On Friday, Nov. 15, and a week later on Nov. 22, burglars broke into homes on Live Oak Springs Road, a resident in the area told The Signal on Tuesday.



Another two break-ins were reported since then on Appaloosa Road.



Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed the more recent burglaries.



“In checking with our crime analyst, it looks like there were two residential burglaries over the holiday weekend in the Sand Canyon area,” Miller said Tuesday.



“One on Nov. 27 and another on Nov. 28,” she said. “They both occurred on Appaloosa Road.”



One resident, who did not want her name used, said easy access offered by an ungated parking lot is enabling burglars to play a round of golf, scope out the homes and return at night to make their move.



“What they’re doing is parking in the golf course parking lot and then hitting houses closest to the golf course,” she said. “The gate’s to the parking lot and not closed so they’re open all the time.”



