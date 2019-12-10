Canyon Country man accused of assault with a deadly weapon, gun seized

A Canyon Country man was arrested at gunpoint Monday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and seized a black, semi-automatic handgun in connection with the case.



Shortly after 9 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station descended on the apartment complex on the 18300 block of Jakes Way after receiving 911 reports of a man with a gun.



The victim of the alleged assault was reportedly just doing his job to repossess telecommunications equipment..



The victim was identified by sheriff’s officials as a man who works for a business and that he reportedly went to the victim’s residence in an attempt to collect satellite equipment, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.



“The suspect allegedly followed the victim and got in front of the victim’s vehicle, retrieved a firearm from his waistband, and pointed it at the victim,” she said Tuesday.



Deputies arrived on the scene in half a dozen sheriff’s vehicles and detained one man at gunpoint.



Deputies then made entry into an apartment and recovered a black, semi-automatic handgun.



No one was hurt and no shots were fired.



Duniesky Rodriguez, identified by arresting deputies as a 38-year-old fitness manager, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.



He was taken into custody with bail set at $50,000.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

