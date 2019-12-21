Car collides with semi truck on 5 resulting in one transport

A vehicle collided with a semi truck on the southbound side of Interstate 5,

near Calgrove Boulevard, Saturday evening, according to officials.



“We got the call at (5:45 p.m.), and one person is being transported to a local hospital,” said Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The initial call the Fire Department received indicated that a vehicle was trapped under a semi truck, according to Pittman. However, when officials arrived on scene they found no trapped car and/or person, he said.



No additional information about the crash or the victim is known at the time of this article’s publication.

