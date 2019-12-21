Car collides with semi truck on 5 resulting in one transport

A vehicle collided with a semi truck on the southbound side of Interstate 5, 

 near Calgrove Boulevard, Saturday evening, according to officials. 

“We got the call at (5:45 p.m.), and one person is being transported to a local hospital,” said Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The initial call the Fire Department received indicated that a vehicle was trapped under a semi truck, according to Pittman. However, when officials arrived on scene they found no trapped car and/or person, he said. 

No additional information about the crash or the victim is known at the time of this article’s publication.

Advertisement

Vivianna Shields

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

Latest Stories