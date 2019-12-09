Child struck in crosswalk near Bridgeport Elementary School

By Gilbert Bernal

Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita Valley deputies are investigating a report of a child struck in the crosswalk by a vehicle making a left hand turn onto Newhall Ranch Road, near Grandview Drive, on Monday.

Several drivers on the road at the time of the collision stopped to assist the child before first responders arrived on the scene at the entrance to the parking lot of Bridgeport Elementary, according to a witness on the scene.

The driver of a silver Toyota sedan, “was stopped right in the position as if he was making a left turn,” said Yeko Cole, a PTA volunteer with Bridgeport Elementary who helped divert traffic on the scene.

“I was just getting ready to drop off my son,” said Cole, “ then I saw a few people crowded on the ground and then I immediately was like, ‘Oh my gosh, a child got hit.’ So I immediately pulled off to the side to assist until police and paramedics arrived.”

Cole is accustomed to guiding traffic for the school as she would help regularly on Wednesdays prior to the school getting a traffic guard from the district.

“We had such a traffic issue with the school this intersection is horrible,” said Cole, “I knew it was only a matter of time before that happened.”

Christopher Thomas, a Los Angeles County Fire Department representative, said first responders were on the scene within minutes of receiving the initial at 8 a.m. alerting to the collision.

“We received a call to the 23000 block of Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview,” said Thomas, “ they transported one patient, one juvenile en route.”

The child’s injuries were not life-threatening; however, the child was transported to a nearby hospital out of caution, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff, watch commander with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“There was only one car involved, the child had no visible injuries,” said Morhoff.

No causes for the collision was immediately available at the time of the report.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be updated as it is available.