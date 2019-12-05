Clean out your closet for charity

Flair Cleaners is once again hosting its annual Flair Cares Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from now until the end of the year.

The Valencia-based dry cleaners provides a number of opportunities year-round for the community to assist them in helping those in need, all under its “Flair Cares” program, which strives to care for customers, the community and environment.

This is the 17th annual clothing drive for the holiday season in which they are in search of donations of gently used or new clothing and shoes.

“As a family-owned business, we believe it’s our responsibility to give back to our communities, and as a dry cleaner, collecting, cleaning and donating clothing makes sense as a way to do this,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “We are proud that our Annual Clothing and Shoe Drive is now a holiday tradition and humbled at the generosity of our customers who help make it a huge success.”

This year, the drive is expected to benefit the National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles’ Council Thrift Shop, Meet Each Need with Dignity and Hope of the Valley.

They’re specifically looking for most needed items, which include clothing for men, women, infants and children, especially adult and junior jackets and sweaters as well as men’s jeans sizes 34 to 42, all types of shoes, with the exception of high heels, and accessories, such as hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.

Flair Cleaners will also clean all garments donated, if needed, before delivering them, according to Futterman.

Customers and members of the community can bring donations to any of their Southern California locations now until Dec. 31. Home pickup and delivery customers can also leave their donations clearly marked for drivers to pick up.

Flair Cleaners is located at 27011 McBean Parkway in Valencia. For more information, visit flaircleaners.com or call 661-753-9900.