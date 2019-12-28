Cold weather alert in the Santa Clarita Valley

Because of the National Weather Service’s forecast of low temperatures, the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert throughout the county, including the Santa Clarita Valley, according to county officials.

In SCV, the alert was issued until Friday, but was extended to Wednesday in other parts of the county like the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to reach below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the county news release.

In the National Weather Service’s detailed forecast, they predict Saturday night to be partly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees. On Sunday night, the low will increase to about 39 degrees.

A tweet from the L.A. County Public Health account suggests that residents dress warm, limit time outside, bring pets indoors and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “Extra precautions should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

Cold weather has affected other parts surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley such as the Grapevine on Interstate 5. Because of heavy snowfall, the Grapevine experienced a closure of over 36 hours, until it was reopened Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter.` Locations and transportation information are online at https://www.lahsa.org/or by calling the L.A. County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

