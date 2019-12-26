Dead body found in big rig in Grapevine

A dead body was found in a big rig in the Grapevine Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

“It looks like he was asleep in the sleeper berth, and passed away in his sleep,” said Officer Tom Bey, with the CHP Fort Tejon office. “That is preliminary.”

Officials said the body was found was found at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, on the southbound side of Interstate 5, north of Frazier Mountain Park Road.

The name of the victim was not immediately available as of the publication of this article.

The Grapevine remains closed with no timetable for reopening available as of 11:30 a.m., according to CHP officials.