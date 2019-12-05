Deputies chase suspected ring thief through mall

Deputies ran through the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall early Wednesday evening trying to catch a man suspected of stealing a ring.



At the end of a brief foot chase, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station got their suspect and got the ring.



Shortly after 6 p.,m., they received word that a man snatched a ring from the hands of a department store clerk working inside the mall.



“He was looking at rings in a mall department store and after the sales clerk took a ring valued approximately $1,600, out of case for him to look at,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said. “He forcefully grabbed it from her and ran out of the mall.”



The suspect first ran out of the mall to a “different store” across the street. Deputies ran after him. then led deputies back to the mall. The pursuit came full circle when both the suspect and his pursuers ended up back at the department store.



“The suspect was eventually detained outside the store where the original crime occurred,” Miller said, noting the ring allegedly taken was recovered and returned to the store.



Matthew Cammon, 23, of Canyon Country, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and robbery.

