Deputies establish containment on Camp Plenty; one suspect detained

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station combed the Canyon Country neighborhoods Tuesday in search of possible robbery suspects , according to officials.

“It sounds like they have a containment set up for two juveniles that are wanted in connection with a robbery,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at the time of the incident at approximately. “The juveniles were running and they set up a containment trying to locate them.”

Miller said the containment was established early Tuesday afternoon in the Camp Plenty Road-area of Canyon Country. Deputies ceased the search after detaining a juvenile suspect in connection with a previous robbery, according to Miller.

“They’re breaking down the containment,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 2:20 p.m.

A second suspect had been detained by deputies, but was determined not to be the one they were looking for, Miller said. “Just one (is) in custody.”

Lasko said the incident began today in connection to a possible battery that occurred at a school grounds.