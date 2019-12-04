Deputies investigate report of assault, shots fired on Jakes Way

Santa Clarita Valley deputies responding to reports a tow truck driver being attacked on Jakes Way ultimately started an investigation into a report of shots fired late Tuesday night. Sheriff’s Station officials said early Wednesday morning there was no evidence of gunfire, but one suspect is in custody for the alleged assault.

Sheriff’s Station officials received a call around 11 p.m. describing an assault on a tow truck operator at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Jakes Way.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies gear up following reports of shots fired on Jakes Way in Canyon Country Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Deputies responded and arrested an individual for assault with a deadly weapon. A suspect whose identity was not immediately available is now being booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to officials.

Lt. Eric Lasko said while deputies were on scene they received a report of shots fired in that area.

“Deputies contained the area and checked for possible suspects or shell casings,” Lasko said, “however, (they) did not find any.”

L.A. County firefighters were also alerted to the attack, but soon were released from the call before arriving on the scene.

Supervisor Melinda Choi of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said firefighters’ response was canceled by sheriff’s officials at the scene of the reported attack.

Deputies reported an injury did occur from the initial fight; however, station officials would not release the nature of the trauma as of this story’s publication, citing it was part of an ongoing investigation. Station officials would not specify whom was injured in the confrontation.

Sheriff’s deputies ended their active search of the scene around 12:45 a.m., with no evidence of gunfire found, and an additional suspect sought.