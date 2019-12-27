Deputies investigate report of lewd acts on a child at Valencia Town Center

Deputies are investigating a report of an adult possibly touching a child in an inappropriate manner at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday, according to officials.

“Deputies are conducting an investigation that is going to be handled by Special Victims Bureau,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It involves an adult and a child.”

Deputies are investigating a report of an adult possibly touching a child in an inappropriate manner at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday. Dan Watson / The Signal

The call came in at 2:55 p.m., according to Ed Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“An informant called and said that they saw a person inappropriately touch a minor,” Luna said, adding that one person was detained.

Multiple Sheriff’s Department vehicles were on the scene Friday afternoon.