Deputies investigate stabbing in Newhall

By Gilbert Bernal

Signal Multimedia

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report from Olive View-UCLA Medical Center about a victim that was stabbed in Newhall early Sunday morning.

The victim was allegedly involved in a fight that broke out on the 24000 block of Race Street just before 3 a.m., which wasn’t reported immediately, according to Lt. Eric Lasko with the station.

“We got a report from Olive View Hospital that someone had showed up there with some stab wounds,” said Lasko. “We interviewed them and they said they were involved in a fight at a party with some friends. We’re working on identifying the suspect.”

Deputies set up an investigation following the reported assault with a deadly weapon at the scene later on Sunday morning, and the investigation remains ongoing, Lasko added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.