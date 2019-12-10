Deputies investigating theft at Valencia mall

Deputies responded to reports of a theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the suspect allegedly entered Victoria’s Secret, grabbed approximately $4,000 to $5,000 worth of merchandise and ran out, according to Lt. James Royal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was described as a black female wearing a hooded sweatshirt, Royal added.

“Deputies were unable to locate the suspect and no vehicle was seen,” he said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

