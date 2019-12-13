Deputies respond to reports of fighting at Original Tommy’s on the Old Road

By Bobby Block
Signal Multimedia Journalist
At around 11:45 a.m., first responders arrived at Tommy’s Hamburgers on The Old Road in Valencia after receiving reports of an altercation involving a baseball bat.
After a brief investigation, deputies on scene determined that the fight involved two people, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch commander Lt. Ethan Marquez. “Neither party involved wanted to press charges.”
Although several people were detained for questioning, no arrests were made according to Marquez.
Firefighters dispatched to the incident were informed by deputies that there were no serious injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sky Cornell.
“No one was transported to the hospital,” Cornell said.
