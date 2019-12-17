Deputies scrutinize car in store parking lot, seize bags

Deputies in more than a half-dozen sheriff’s vehicles converged around a car in the Target store parking lot off Golden Valley Road Tuesday morning.



Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said he was still waiting to hear back from deputies what prompted the attention.



Shortly after 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the parking lot on Golden Valley Road near Highway 14.



Once out of their vehicles, deputies paid close attention to the backseat of the white BMW.



During their search of the car, they pulled multiple assorted shopping bags from the car.

