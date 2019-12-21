Drunk driving suspect arrested at nearly three times the legal limit

A man was arrested on Thursday after being believed to be under the influence while driving. His blood alcohol content was reportedly three times over the legal limit, and he was driving with a suspended license, according to officials.

The call came in at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive after an off-duty law enforcement officer reported a suspected drunk driver.



After detaining a man that was driving about 3x over the legal alcohol limit, LA County Sheriffs search his car to find a trunk full of finished beers.

LA Sheriff deputies detain a man, suspected to be about 3x the legal alcohol limit, in the parking lot of La Cocina on Copper Hill and Seco Canyon Road.

“The driver was reportedly driving with no lights on, colliding with the center median and ‘a tire had fallen off,’” an official post from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said on Friday. “The vehicle was observed turning into the ‘La Cocina’ parking lot.”

After pulling the driver over, deputies administered a preliminary alcohol screening test, revealing that the suspect’s blood alcohol content was 0.23%.

The driver, 44-year-old Pedro Flores from Palmdale, was also found to be driving on a suspended license, deputies reported. He was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Bail was set at $10,000.