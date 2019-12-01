Residents made calls to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station to report a low flying helicopter hovering over areas of SCV during the holiday weekend, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Edison helicopters checking lines in Santa Clarita

Over the past couple of days, many may have seen a low flying blue-and-red helicopter in the Saugus area.

The helicopter is a contractor for Southern California Edison checking power lines across the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Edison officials.

“They are taking video footage of the power lines as part of SCE’s fire prevention efforts,” said Ron Gales, senior adviser for corporate communications at Edison. “This work has been going on across all of SCE’s service area for the last several months.”

The helicopter is expected to remain in the area for the next few days.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Latest Stories