Families play in snow on Jakes Way

For the second year in a row, Park Sierra, a community on Jakes Way in Canyon Country, hosted ‘A Winter Wonderland’ where the community played in the snow, met Santa Claus and drank hot chocolate.

The City of Santa Clarita and the Park Sierra Management collaborated to create this event for the community within Park Sierra. This event was specifically for its residents and was not open to the public.

“It’s important to us because we want them to have the same experiences as everybody else and to have the opportunity to see Santa, play in the snow and enjoy the holiday spirit,” said Elizabeth Arambula, community services supervisor with the City of Santa Clarita.

Prior to officially opening the park, there were about 10 children eagerly waiting to play in the snow, according to Arambula.

The snow was provided by Park Sierra Management and children were seen throwing snowballs at one another throughout the event.

“I woke up to snow,” said Victor Ramirez, a Park Sierra resident who was surprised by the event.

The playground area inside the Park Sierra apartment complex in Canyon Country was transformed into a “Winter Wonderland” Saturday afternoon featuring real snow, hot chocolate, and a Santa Claus for kids to visit. December 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Ramirez was unaware of the event and was pleasantly surprised to see such an elaborate and entertaining event take place in his own community.

Families also had an opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus with a festive background behind them. The Santa at the event is a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, which is one of the biggest Christmas organizations in the world.

Santa Claus (Stan Taub) recieves visits from children attending the Winter Wonderland event hosted by the Park Sierra apartment complex in Canyon Country Saturday afternoon. December 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After playing in the snow and meeting with Santa, families could snack on cookies and sip on hot cocoa that was donated to the event.

“We are enjoying the event,” said Rosa Escobar, mother of two who attended the event. “We’ve played in the snow and taken a picture with Santa Claus. My daughters go to a program through the City that helps them with their schoolwork and homework, so I am very thankful.”

