Gunshots reportedly fired in Saugus, search started for teen gunman

Deputies were dispatched to Bouquet Canyon Road at Haskell Canyon Road mid-afternoon Friday for reports of a person having fired three to five shots from a handgun.

The suspect was reportedly a 15-year-old boy armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., deputies were advised by their dispatcher to respond to Bouquet Canyon Road, near the Albertsons store.

“The area over there is safe,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies were unable to locate a suspect or victims. It is thought possible that there were some juveniles involved in the incident.”

Deputies were initially told a suspect was seen running southbound along an alley behind the store toward Haskell, but station officials noted that was “preliminary information,” according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Investigators with the station’s COBRA team, which stands for Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault, were on the scene, speaking with people, taking down witness statements and continuing to look for the suspect as of 5:20 p.m. Friday, Miller said.

This is a breaking story and more details will be added when they become available.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

