Hart football coach Mike Herrington announces retirement

After 40 total years of coaching and 31 years of head coaching at Hart High School, Mike Herrington announced his retirement on Friday.

“No special reason why, just time,” he said. “Just happens to be the right time.”

Herrington will finish out the year teaching at Hart and serving as athletic director. He said he is unsure if his brother, Rick, will continue to serve as the Indians’ defensive coordinator.

The coach achieved his 300th win this season on Sept. 27 when the Indians beat Downey 19-13. His overall coaching record stands at 304-100-1 as of the end of the 2019 season.

“The relationships with players and coaches and faculty, administration and parents. That’s what I’ll remember,” Herrington said. “And not only remember, still have. Those are the things you can take for the rest of your life.”