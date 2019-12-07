Henry Mayo hosts annual Holiday Home Tour

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital hosted its annual Holiday Home Tour, a tour of professionally decorated homes, on Saturday to benefit the Center for Women and Newborns.



Each year for the past 39 years, homes in the city of Santa Clarita are chosen to be decorated by professional interior designers for the community to enjoy. This year, three homes in Sand Canyon were chosen. Tickets were available for sale online and at different local stores in the area.



Atendees walk through highly decorated homes for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour Saturday. Cory Rubin/The Signal

This year, the tour’s theme was Winter Wonderland. Each home offered their own unique interpretation of the theme. Ray Mirzakhanian and Angelica Leon’s home was “Enchanting Country Christmas,” Rebecca Raymond and Brian Felkel’s home was “The Wonders of Christmas” and Raul and Sandra’s home was “What Christmas Means to Me.”



“We enjoyed the home tour last year, so we decided to come back,” said Ginny Latta, Holiday Home Tour guest. “I love decorating houses, it is a big deal in my home.”



Atendees walk through highly decorated homes for the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour Saturday. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Elaborate, sparkly-vines lined staircases in the home alongside intricately decorated trees. Rooms throughout the homes were filled with different festive decorations as volunteers guided guests throughout the homes. Along with decorations, the homes also contained holiday scents like sparkling cinnamon and spruce tree.



“I enjoying volunteering in the community,” Phyllis Grekin, volunteer for Holiday Home Tour. “I’ve lived here for 34 years and have been volunteering with Henry Mayo Home Tour for the past 30 years.”



In addition to the home tour, Henry Mayo hosted a Holiday Boutique at the Henry Mayo Center for the community to do some holiday shopping that would benefit the hospital. Every donation is tax-deductible and will specifically benefit the Center for Women and Newborns in the new Patient Tower at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to the Holiday Home Tour program.

