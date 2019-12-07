Holiday Craft Fair held at Placerita Nature Center

Held in the very same nature they’re using for their decorations, dozens of families attended the Holiday Craft Fair at Placerita Nature Center Saturday.

Guests were invited to create their own holiday wreaths, centerpieces and ornaments using a large assortment of fresh-cut greenery, pine cones and other beautiful natural treasures.

“This is our one big fundraiser a year, and all the money basically goes to feed the animals,” said Herb Broutt, the corresponding secretary for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates. “You get to make your own stuff. So instead of buying a wreath you get to come in here and you’re with a family and you get to make something together.”

Claudia Sura inspects a wreath she is crafting at the Placerita Nature Centers annual “Holiday Craft Fair” Saturday afternoon. December 07, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It’s nice family time,” he added.

Broutt said the Holiday Craft Fair has become a staple in the community over the last two decades, and people come year after year, even from out of state, to decorate their wreaths.

Halle Michaelson, one of the attendees, was decorating her wreath, which had a base made of hay, with a variety of twigs and branches

“I’m making a fresh wreath for my room,” said Michaelson, adding that it was her first year. “We drive by the nature center a lot and we thought it would be really cool to be at this family event.”

Families gathered around tables at Placerita Nature Center Saturday afternoon to decorate pinecones as part of the facility’s annual Holiday Craft Fair event and fundraiser. December 07, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Sebastian Munchen, 13, and his younger brother Damien, 9, were both at the event, but were found at the kids’ event in the back of the center.

They both said it was their first time at the Craft Fair, but that they enjoyed painting the bird house given to them.

According to Broutt, each activity included a charge that all went to the Placerita Canyon Nature Center. The Holiday Craft Fair has, in year’s past, generated $4,000 – $5,000 each time, approximately a tenth of the operational budget for the center.