Jingle Bell Jamboree returns to Newhall Community Center

The second annual Jingle Bell Jamboree will be coming to the Newhall Community Center on Dec. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will offer festive activities for all ages. Attendees can participate in arts and crafts, refreshments, live performances, music and a visit from Santa Claus.

Audiences can watch a live performance of traditional Christmas dances from the Santa Clarita Ballet Folklórico while classic Christmas songs will be played on string instruments.

Children can decorate holiday ornaments and have their picture taken while visiting Santa Claus. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available as light refreshments.

This event is free and open to the public, and no reservation is required.

The Newhall Community Center is at 22421 Market St. Newhall.

For more information on the event, contact the center at 661-286-4006.