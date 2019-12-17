Kaiser celebrates 30 years in SCV

To commemorate 30 years of providing health care to the Santa Clarita Valley, Kaiser Permanente held a celebration at the SCV Boys & Girls Club Thursday night.



“We have watched the community grow, and we have grown with it — starting with one small medical office on Soledad Canyon Road in July 1989 and expanding now to five medical offices between Valencia and Canyon Country,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, physician-in-charge in the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1. “Our goal is to provide as many services as possible locally for our 73,000 members in the area.”



Along with providing health care, they have also partnered with different local organizations over the past 30 years.



Circle of Hope, Child & Family Center, College of the Canyons, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and others are just some of the organizations with which Kaiser has partnered.



Kaiser has contributed more than $5 million to local organizations during their time in SCV, according to a Kaiser Permanente news release. In 2019 alone, Kaiser has given more than $62,000 to eight SCV nonprofit organizations, the release adds.



These eight include: Bridge to Home, College of the Canyons Foundation, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Single Mothers Outreach, Carousel Ranch, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.



“We are proud to support and empower a variety of organizations to deliver on their mission of improving the health of our community,” said Amy Wiese, community health manager in the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Service Area.



Kaiser is the nation’s largest nonprofit care delivery system, according to Kathy Kigerl, chief administrative officer in the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Service Area, and they pride themselves on being a health care partner in the community.



“We recognize that meeting our mission to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve is the essence of what we do, and Kaiser Permanente cannot do this alone,” said Kigerl.

