Library, Homes4Famlies to host healing event for youth affected by SHS shooting

The Santa Clarita Public Library and Homes4Families are set to host a healing art program for local youth affected by the deadly Saugus High School shooting last month.

The event, titled “The Heart of Feeling: Emotions Hidden Inside,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Valencia Library, located at 23743 W. Valencia Blvd.

Attendees will have a chance to join library staff and Home4Families’ Pamela Braly “for an evening of encouragement and art that focuses on the process, not the product,” the city said in a news release Thursday. “‘The Heart of Feeling’ allows teens and tweens to explore their emotions about the recent tragedy felt throughout the Santa Clarita community, using oil pastels, watercolors, tears and courage.”

All supplies will be provided for participants. Due to space restrictions at the library, attendees are encouraged to reserve a spot as there are a limited number of spots available.



To reserve a spot or for more information, visit the library events calendar at santaclaritalibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.