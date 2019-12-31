Make 2020 the year of health

Starting the new year with lifestyle changes to improve your mindset and health will reward you in the new year, health experts say.

In 2018, 45% of people wanted to lose weight and get in shape in the new year, according to a study by the Statista Research Department.

It is the second most common New Year’s resolution people set for themselves and unfortunately, about 80% of people do not follow through with their resolutions, a study by the U.S. News and World Report says.

“If you want to set goals for the new year, make sure they are achievable and measurable,” said Larry Schallert, assistant director of the College of the Canyons Student Health Center.

Creating goals that are possible for you makes it more likely the goals will be achieved. Rather than creating a goal to lose 50 pounds, start small and begin with 10 pounds and increase as the year goes by.

“If you’re looking to drop a couple pounds of fat, I’d recommend cutting carbs about five hours before bed,” said Mark Fishauf, district manager for the Santa Clarita NutriShop. “Portion your food to where you are eating smaller meals every three to four hours, so your body can digest that meal a lot easier.”

NutriShop helps individuals reach their health and fitness goals by encouraging them to lead a healthier life, according to the NutriShop website.

Regarding exercise, Fishauf recommends working out at least four times a week if you want to see a change in your body.

Exercise is also great for stress relief, Schallert says.

Addressing mental health is equally important as physical health when it comes to creating an improved lifestyle in the new year.

“Take time for yourself because we tend to get so wrapped up in work and every thing we do,” said Schallert. “Take a few minutes out of your day to do something that you want to do. Listen to some music, walk around, read a book or anything else you love to do.”

Navigating mental health is a tricky task, but with the right tools it could help both you and others around you. Break the stigma of mental health by starting conversations and asking questions, Schallert suggests.

