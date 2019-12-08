Multiple spinouts slow traffic on I-5 in Castaic

As the rain continues, reports of multiple vehicle spinouts on Interstate 5 in Castaic slowed traffic Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to multiple reports of vehicles that had spun out around 10:30 a.m. on I-5, according to fire officials.

The first occurred southbound I-5, south of Templin Highway, just before 10:30 a.m., said Art Marrujo fire dispatcher.

“One patient was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital,” he said.

As of about 11:15 a.m. some lanes are still blocked, according to Officer Marroquan with California Highway Patrol.

The second occurred on the northbound I-5, just north of Hasley Canyon Road, around 11 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles, per fire officials.

This incident was non-injury and all units were canceled, according to Marrujo.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

