New efforts to decrease DUI arrests begin in SCV

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

For The Signal

The city of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are teaming up with the Heads Up Traffic Safety Campaign this holiday season to cut down on intoxicated driving.

There has been a 13% increase in DUI arrests related to people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs from January to September 2019, according to a city of Santa Clarita news release.

“While traffic collisions are down overall in the city of Santa Clarita, instances of driving under the influence continue to be a problem,” said city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan. “The city and Sheriff’s Department are looking to partner with our local restaurants and bars, to help reach people before they drive under the influence, so they know what safe alternatives are available to them.”

Banners will be displayed on window clings and bar coasters as a format of their commitment to the community’s safety and saving lives. The purpose is to encourage people to avoid driving under the influence and provide rideshare vouchers for those in need.

On average, 30 people die due to drunk-driving crashes in the United States every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The city encourages the community, businesses and bars to participate.

“By acknowledging the issue, the community can work together to keep drunk drivers off the road and ensure residents have a happy, healthy and safe holiday season,” said Lujan.

Those interested in being part of the campaign can visit the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/headsup for more information.

