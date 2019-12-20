Power company helicopter spotted over Newhall

A low-flying helicopter was spotted in Newhall on Friday, and Southern California Edison officials have said it’s one of their contractors.

“We do have work going on there checking the equipment,” said David Song, public information officer for SoCal Edison. “We’ve been doing work in the area intermittently.”

Song said the helicopter is there to take photos from the air of the SoCal Edison equipment. Song added that the power company does this type of work during “blue sky” days when it is not fire season.

The helicopter was spotted shortly after 10 a.m. in the Newhall area around Hart High School.