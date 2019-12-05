Santa Clarita named a silver-level bicycle-friendly community

To recognize Santa Clarita’s commitment to creating transportation and recreational services for bicyclists, the League of American Bicyclists presented the city with a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community award.



“Santa Clarita is among the few cities that are leading the nation when it comes to important livability factors that people want where they call home, like safe and accessible places to bike,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “Santa Clarita joins 53 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities as part of the movement toward more vibrant, healthy, sustainable and connected places.”



Across the nation, there are 488 Bicycle Friendly Communities and only 53 new and renewing awardees were chosen in the last round of the award process, according to the news release. More than 850 communities applied for the recognition.



There are five levels of the BFC award — diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze.



“Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards and community-driven best practices,” the release says.



The city works to make biking even safer in the community with its expansive trail system and numerous safety enhancements, according to Mayor Marsha McLean.



“We will continue to develop and improve the bicycling experience and look forward to continuing to receive honors as one of the most bicycle-friendly communities in the nation,” said McLean. “We are proud of this incredible honor.”



To learn more about the BFC program, visit bikeleague.org/community. To learn about all things biking in Santa Clarita, please visit bikesantaclarita.com.

