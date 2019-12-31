Santa Clarita ranked No. 5 highest-value city

The city of Santa Clarita was ranked fifth out of 88 for highest-value city in Los Angeles County, according to the 2019 annual report assessment roll released by the Assessor’s office.

The roll reflects a 6.25% increase in value for L.A. County, resulting in the ninth consecutive year of growth.

With a value of $35.17 billion for Santa Clarita, data showed a growth of 7.8% over the past year and total assessment of real estate and business property values of $71,863.

The leading indicators in the roll’s increase are reassessment following sales, which added $48.34 billion; new construction, which added more than $11 billion; and the annual 2% consumer price index adjustment prescribed by Proposition 13, which added $28.74 billion.

“This is the fifth time that I have come before you to present the annual report that has shown a steady, measured growth over the last half-decade,” said Assessor Jeff Prang in a statement. “I am here to report that L.A. County in 2019 has a strong posture, which is reflected in the growth in property values.”

The roll is comprised of 2.38 million taxable real property parcels, including more than 1.8 million single-family homes and nearly 250,000 apartment complexes, as well as 177,212 business property assessments with 248,000 commercial and industrial properties.

“The City of Santa Clarita is proud to offer housing levels for a variety of individuals and families,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Residents are able to experience the high quality of life we enjoy in our community, whether they are just embarking on their careers or are established working professionals. In addition, businesses continue to choose Santa Clarita as a place to put down roots and grow, by investing in their facilities and building new ones.”

The city of Santa Clarita, which is the third-largest city in L.A. County by population, ranked ahead of Palmdale at No. 16 at $13.67 billion and San Fernando at $2.05 billion.

To view the report, visit bit.ly/LA2019Report.