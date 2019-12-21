Seniors welcome the holidays with carols

Silvertone Singers, a local singing group, had their annual holiday concert at the Bella Vida senior center Friday afternoon, where they sang Christmas carols and led a sing-along with other seniors.

With about 60 singers ranging from 50 to 90 years old, this group has frequently performed at the Santa Clarita Valley senior center and other venues in the SCV.

“This is my first event at the center. I’m visiting from Arizona for the holidays,” said Marilyn Eliston, who enjoyed the show with her son-in-law. “All the songs are very nice and the facility is beautiful.”

Just like many other seniors at the event, Eliston was wearing a festive holiday sweater decorated in Christmas colors, snowmen and snowflakes.

Songs like “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “The Night that Christ was Born” were all sung at the event along with other holiday classics.

Snacks were offered to guests at the event so seniors throughout the ballroom were seen sipping coffee and snacking on desserts between the holiday stanzas.

“I’ve come to an event like this before and it’s just a very nice program, and it’s just nice to see what our seniors can do,” said Beverlee Broggie, five-year member of the senior center. “Our seniors are talented and they don’t get the credit that they should.”

