SigAlert brings I-5 traffic to a crawl

After a vehicle hit a big rig on the Interstate 5, a SigAlert was issued early Wednesday morning, bringing traffic to a crawl in Santa Clarita.

“The (No.) four and five lanes are blocked for an unknown duration,” said Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office at 8:40 a.m.

The collision occurred on the I-5 southbound near Roxford at approximately 3:40 a.m. A SigAlert was issued at 4:17 a.m..

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries, according to Los Angeles City Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Traffic was heavily impeded well into Wednesday morning due to both the Sig Alert and weather.

Both the southbound sides of I-5 and Highway 14 were heavily impacted before the Newhall Pass, as well.