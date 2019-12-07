Single-vehicle crash with residence results in minor injuries

By Vivianna Shields

Signal Staff Writer

A single-vehicle collided with a single-story residence in Canyon Country at a low speed Saturday morning, according to Cpt. Armando Sandoval, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m on the 19000 block Aldbury Street.



A vehicle that reportedly lost control due to wet conditions crashed into a Canyon Country home Saturday morning resulting in minor injuries for the driver and damage to a mailbox and retaining wall for the homeowners. December 07, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“With these rain conditions, she lost control of the vehicle,” said Sandoval. “She was wearing a seatbelt.”



The collision resulted in one person being transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, Sandoval said.



The car did not attain much damage since the car mainly hit the residence’s mailbox and partially hit a retaining wall’s edge in front of the residence’s front yard, according to witnesses on the scene.