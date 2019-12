A solo vehicle crash on Plum Canyon and La Madrid Drive has resulted in no injuries, but a light pole is down, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“We got the call around 9:19 a.m. and there are no injuries,” said Deputy Maria Navarro of the SCV Station.



Witnesses on the scene report that one lane was blocked for a tow truck to secure the vehicle. Once the car was secured, sheriff’s deputies remained on the scene to address the fallen light pole.