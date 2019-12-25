Son’s Christmas surprise prompts cautionary response by deputies

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a robbery, which turned out to be a son surprising his parents for Christmas in Saugus.

The call came in at 1 p.m., according to Sgt. Andrew Stowers of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A man was briefly detained by Sheriff’s deputies in Saugus Wednesday afternoon after his parents mistook him for a burglar while watching him enter their home on their ring doorbell. December 25, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The homeowners were not home when they checked their Ring doorbell and saw a man in a hoodie enter their home. They immediately alerted the authorities of a possible robbery, according to Sgt. Mike Konecny.

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing approximately six squad vehicles and at least one motorcycle unit on the scene. Deputies surrounded the house with guns drawn.

The suspect was detained at gunpoint, according to witnesses. After a brief investigation it was determined that the suspect was the homeowner’s son, Konecny said.

The son lives out of state, and was attempting to surprise his parents for the holidays.

“They were surprised,” said Konecny, who was on the scene. “No crime occurred.”