Susan Christopher drops out of 38th Assembly District race

Just a week after announcing the launch of her 38th Assembly District campaign, Susan Christopher said Wednesday she is stepping out of the race to continue focusing on her nonprofit work.

“After being able to look at all the variables, it seemed to be the right decision,” said Christopher, a former Castaic Union School District board member and current director of the nonprofit LoveSCV, which helps connect local resources to Santa Clarita Valley resource centers and schools.

“The campaign would have jeopardized the work I’m already doing in our district through my nonprofit, LoveSCV, and helping our schools, resource centers and families in any way I can. That is my public service and I’m proud to continue serving our community in that capacity.”

Christopher’s campaign was introduced with a strong focus on education and, in a previous interview, she said increasing school funding would be among the first tasks she would take on if elected as assemblywoman for the district, which covers the Santa Clarita and Simi valleys.

She had entered the race with an endorsement from incumbent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, in which she said of Christopher that she “understands the everyday challenges facing the people” of the district.

Smith, who is now running for the 25th Congressional District, had donated about $9,400 for Christopher’s campaign from her re-election campaign, according to the California Secretary of State.

Christopher said she planned to return the unused campaign funds, as well as to pay for winding-down costs.