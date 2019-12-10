Theft investigation leads deputies to 2 Walmarts

By Gilbert Bernal

Signal Multimedia Journalist

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman who was allegedly recognized by loss-prevention staff on suspicion of possible prior thefts at the Walmart on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, officials said Tuesday.

Store staff contacted the SCV Sheriff’s Station regarding a woman who may have been involved in prior incidents with store security personnel and was spotted at the Valencia Marketplace location on Tuesday.

Deputies received a call around 7:30 a.m. informing them the woman was seen inside the store, according to Lt. Doug Morhoff, watch commander at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies began their investigation, and then ultimately confronted the woman at the Walmart on Kelly Johnson Parkway, shortly after the initial call was placed.

Deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly Johnson Parkway for a call describing a woman who may have been involved in prior thefts at the Walmart in Stevenson Ranch, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

“This morning, we got a call from Walmart store security about a suspicious female suspect that allegedly had prior contact with security staff and may have been involved in theft from the store,” said Morhoff. “As a result, there was a female suspect taken into custody.”

The suspect was taken into custody by deputies in the southeast corner of the parking lot as morning shoppers visited the Walmart Supercenter on Kelly Johnson Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

